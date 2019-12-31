Gayle Taysom Kress, 93, graduated with honors on Dec. 17, 2019 in South Jordan, UT, with loving family members in attendance. She was born on Aug. 3, 1926, to William and Ruth Taysom in Logan, UT, the eighth of nine children. Her parents were hardy pioneer stock who helped settle the Rockland Valley where Gayle grew up.

It was there in Rockland that she got her schooling, excelling in academics and sports. Eugene Kress, a handsome young farmer from American Falls, but who farmed in Roy, captured her heart, and they were married on Aug. 8, 1943 in Rockland. They were later sealed in the Salt Lake LDS Temple. Alongside him, she became a model farm wife who could run any piece of machinery, milk cows, shoot a gun, cook for hired men, and teach 4-H, and that’s just for starters. However, their best crop was five daughters and one son: Margene, Gaylene, Karalee, Devonna, Sheralyn, and Evan, who all benefited from their parents’ work ethic and community spirit.

Gayle was one of Rockland’s spark plugs behind getting school bond elections passed and any other cause that benefited the school and community. She and Gene were always in the middle of progress. A lifelong, faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, she served in many ward and stake callings, but the highlight for her and Eugene were their 13 years serving as ordinance workers in the Idaho Falls Temple.

In April of 2016, Gayle moved to Legacy Retirement Center in South Jordan, UT, to be near her Salt Lake girls so they, and her new, caring friends at Legacy could further nurture her lively sense of humor and curiosity as she neared graduation. She passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 17, leaving behind her six children and their spouses: Margene (Mike) Hoopes, Gaylene (John) Winters, Karalee (Bruce) Kochevar, Evan (Anita) Kress, Devonna (Merv) Arnold, Sheralyn (Dennis) Dahle; 36 grandchildren; 143 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Eugene, seven siblings, one grandson and three great-grandchildren.

One brother, Wayne Taysom, and a brother-in-law, Merrill Stucki, survive her.

Funeral services were at noon on Saturday, Dec. 28, at the Rockland LDS Church, with the viewing at 11 at the church. Interment was in the Valley View Cemetery in Rockland.