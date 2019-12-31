Bessie Mauch

Bessie Frances (Brockway) Mauch passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in American Falls ID. Bessie was born on Sept. 29, 1919 to Lester Lee and Florilla Ethelinda (Lewis) Brockway in Warwick, ND, in her aunt’s home.

Bessie spent her early years on the homestead at South Lake Washington, ND. As a young girl she moved with the family to Silver Lake, IA, where she attended grade school in Ayrshire, IA. In the early 1930’s the family moved back to ND.

Bessie worked her way through high school, as a housekeeper for room and board, and graduated from New Rockford North Dakota Central High School with the class of 1937.

On April 4th, 1942 she married Arthur “Art” Mauch. To this union were born five children: James “Jim” Mauch of Green River, WY, Alice (Jay) Hunter of Chubbuck, ID, Winnie (John Folawn) Mauch of Portland, OR, Wayne (Sara) Mauch of Eugene, OR, Jerry (Christine) Mauch of American Falls, ID.

In the fall of 1955 the family moved to American Falls, ID, where Bessie worked as a wife and homemaker. After the children were in school she fulfilled a lifelong dream and completed the first LPN training program at Power County Memorial Hospital (Harms Memorial). She worked as an LPN for many years at Power County Memorial and Bannock County Memorial hospitals, and as a volunteer at the Power County Senior Center, the Power County election board, and the Idaho State Veterans Home in Pocatello, ID. She attended and supported the American Falls Assembly of God church.

Bessie loved flowers (ND wild rose, her favorite), kittens, rides in the country, weekly visits to the hairdresser, the Oregon coast, and ice cream cones. She loved and prayed for her children, but had a special love for her grandchildren, finding great satisfaction in caring for and helping them grow into adults.

Bessie was preceded in death by her husband Art, three sisters, one brother and one son-in-law, Jay Hunter. She is survived by one sister Marion (Delbert) Boskie, Miles City, MT, her children and spouses, 11 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Home Helpers of Eastern Oregon for the care they provided so Mom could stay in her home, and Heritage Health & Hospice for overseeing her care and comfort for the last years of her life.

Visitation for family and friends was on Saturday, Dec. 28, at 10 a.m. at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls. Chapel service will follow at 11 a.m. Committal prayer will be at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.