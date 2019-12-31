JoAnn Kay Henesh, 63, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 after enjoying a day full of Christmas shopping. Christmas was her absolute favorite holiday, and she has solidified many Christmas traditions for her family.

She was born Feb. 17, 1956 in Maddock, ND, to Raymond and Lorraine Anderson. She married her lifetime love, William Leo Henesh, on July 19, 1974 in American Falls, ID, the town they both grew up in.

The phrase “one of a kind” is the first thing that many think of when they think of JoAnn. The second is likely “firecracker.” She had a knack for making people smile with her genuine kindness, freely given hugs, twinkling eyes, and infectious laugh. She was a mom that many strive to be. Her interests centered around family and friends – her three grandchildren with the fourth due in weeks. She loved tending to nightly chores to feed (or spoil with milk) her cats, the goats with cookies, the horses with grain, and the dogs with ample treats from the dinner table. If you were ever lucky enough to taste her homemade baked goods and meals, you were in for a treat because she truly excelled in the kitchen. And of course, she loved her hair and nails colorful!

JoAnn is survived by her husband of 45 years, Bill Henesh, her daughter and son-in-law Andrew and Christine (Henesh) Lyle of Boise, ID, her son and daughter-in-law Tyler and Tamra Henesh of Soda Springs, ID, her son Jared Henesh of Soda Springs, ID, her brother Sherman Anderson of Challis, ID, her sister Cindy Espino of Moses Lake, WA, and her grandchildren Mason, Ryland and Addison Henesh with Baby Boy Lyle due in six weeks.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Lorraine Anderson, brothers Dale and Gary Anderson, sisters Cherryll Smith and Darlene Annen, and sister-in-law Cherokee Anderson.

Visitations were held Friday, Dec. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturday morning, Dec. 28, from 9 to 10:15 with services following at Open Arms Church in Soda Springs, ID. Graveside services were held at 2 p.m. in American Falls, at the Neeley Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a 529 account set up for her grandchildren’s college education. To donate go to www.ugift529.com and use Ugift code K7P-J7Q.