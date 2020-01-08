Della Ethel Alston, 94 years old, joined her husband and the Lord in heaven on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 in Pocatello, ID.

Ethel was born to John W. Brumfield and Bertie Mae Stacey Brumfield on July 26, 1925 in Protem, Taney County, Missouri. She took the position of her mother’s helper very seriously being the second of seven siblings.

Ethel was 11 years old when her family moved to American Falls. She attended Fairview School and excelled in spelling and was active in 4-H.

In July 1941 Ethel met a young man who she would go through life’s adventures with. On Oct. 19, 1941 Ethel married Edwin B. Alston in her parents’ home in American Falls, ID. Together they had four children, Judy, Richard, Shari and Tim.

In 1956 Ethel found herself living in Salt Lake City, UT, as Ed’s job was located there. Ethel’s career in banking began in Utah in 1962. She enjoyed working with the public. She helped open two new banks in the Salt Lake area before returning to Idaho in 1975.

Ethel and Ed returned to American Falls and bought a farm in 1975. Ethel worked for several banks in Idaho before ending her 30 year banking career in 1995. Ethel didn’t stay retired long. She loved being busy and worked for Simplot in Aberdeen for a short time and for Spring Creek Manor as kitchen supervisor before she retired for good.

Ethel and Ed traveled to Arizona in the winters until age slowed them down. They sold their beloved farm and spent a year and a half living in Mesa, AZ, until Ed’s passing in August 2018. Ethel returned to Idaho and lived with her daughter in Pocatello until September 2019 when she moved to Quail Ridge Assisted Living where she enjoyed visiting with the staff and residents.

Ethel is survived by: her four children, Judy Legler, Mesa, AZ; Richard, Mesa, AZ; Shari Yerbich (Ray), Pocatello, ID; and Tim (Marcie), Pocatello, ID. She has 10 grandchildren and lots of great and great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; her siblings, Vernon, George, Al, Bob, Betty Friesen, Marguerite Armstrong and Dale.

We express thanks to the staff and physical therapy department of Monte Vista Care Center, Encompass Home Health, Encompass Hospice and Quail Ridge Assisted Living. A special thank you to Heather, Courtney, Gloria and Desire.

Ethel will be remembered for her compassion, how she loved tending to her flower gardens, her joy of cooking and all the family gatherings she so loved.

In honor of her wishes, cremation has taken place and a memorial service is being planned for April 4, 2020 in American Falls. Notification of place and time will be in a future edition of this paper.

