Kelly Humeston

Kelly D. Humeston, 61, passed away in Boulder City, NV, on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 of breast cancer.

Kelly was born in Idaho Falls, ID, on Aug. 9, 1958. She is the daughter of William D. Johnson (deceased) & Viola E. Grischkowsky (deceased), and step-daughter of Kenneth R. Toews of American Falls, step-daughter of Noreen Johnson of Ammon, ID.

Kelly grew up in American Falls, graduating AFHS in 1976. After attending one year vo-tech legal stenography from ISU, she moved to Boulder City in 1984. Kelly met and married Jeffery (Gloria) Elon Dunbar. On March 17, 1988 Beau (Casie) Dean Dunbar was born and entrusted to Jeff and Kelly as Beau’s parents.

In 2000 Kelly met and married her best friend, Dan R. Humeston. Dan and Kelly lived, loved and laughed in Irwin, ID, along the South Fork of the Snake River.

Living family: grandson Karter Elon Dunbar born June 12, 2018, Esther (mother-in-law) Idaho Falls, brothers, Jerry (Cathy) Johnson Dublin, OH, Andre B. (Brenda) Williams Las Vegas, NV, and a number of nieces, nephews and loving cousins, along with too many great friends to count on all fingers and toes.

I’ll see you all soon.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your preferred charity.