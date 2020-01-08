Raegean Christensen

Raegean Bishop Christensen, 88, of Aberdeen, ID, passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 in American Falls, ID.

Raegean was born to Pauline and Gene Bishop in Seligman, MO, on July 2, 1931. She was the oldest child of three siblings. Rae traveled with her father to visit family in Aberdeen in 1950 when she met the love of her life, Max Lee Christensen.

Raegean and Max were married Jan. 5, 1951 in Pocatello, ID. Shortly after the couple was married they relocated to Cobalt, ID, where Max mined for a few years. The couple had two children, Desiree and Mark Eugene. In 1958, the couple returned to Aberdeen. Raegean started on the trim line at Western Farmers in 1961 in Aberdeen. In the late 60’s the company was purchased by the Simplot Food Processing Division. She worked her way up in the company and eventually became the Quality Control Supervisor. In 1996, she retired after 35 years with the company.

In 1981, Rae unexpectedly lost her husband, Max, to a heart attack.

Raegean was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Grandma was baptized a member in 1960. She and Max were sealed for time and all eternity on May 6, 1999 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Raegean loved being with her children and grandchildren, traveling, cooking, and playing cards.

Raegean is preceded in death by her husband, Max Lee Christensen; her parents, Pauline and Gene Bishop; and her brothers, Max Bishop and Lacy Bishop. She is survived by her daughter Desiree (Geary) Cherry of Pocatello; her son, Mark (Terri) Christensen of American Falls; a granddaughter, KayCe (Jeffrey) Red Elk of Chubbuck, ID; a grandson, Michael (Amy) Bond of Pocatello; a granddaughter, Maren (Scott) Nelson of Blackfoot, ID; and four great-grandchildren, Tanner and Talon Red Elk, Maddison Bond, and Ryker Nelson.

Visitation will be held at 10 a.m. at the Aberdeen LDS Church on Thursday, Jan. 9. The funeral will begin at 11 a.m. A committal prayer will be at the Aberdeen Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls.

The family would like to thank Joyce and the staff at Spring Creek, and Angela with Heritage Home Health and hospice for overseeing the care and comfort of Grandma in her final days.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.