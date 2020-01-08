Thanks for Adopt a Family program support

To the editor,

The American Falls SEICAA office thanks members of the community who help support our annual adopt a family program, as well as the companies and organizations who year after year help sponsor families and help alleviate some of the stress of the holiday seasons. Without your help none of this would be possible. A special thank you to St. John’s Lutheran Church, NextHome Home Run Realty, Stotz Equipment, Falls Dental, Rockland Pharmacy, Shepherd of the Falls, American Falls Community Church, All Coverage Insurance, Farm Bureau Insurance, ABC Auto, Falls Grill and Chill, Mr. Petrol’s, Power County Assessor’s office, Power County Clerk’s office, Bank of Commerce and M&J Restaurant.

American Falls SEICAA