Lamb Weston tax reduction means less revenue for local government agencies

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

A reduction in taxes for Lamb Weston, a local potato processing plant, will mean local taxing districts must cut back on their budgets, and that some taxes may shift to local property owners as taxing districts make payments on bonds.

Last summer, Lamb Weston officials appeared before the Power County Board of Equalization to say their property assessed values, which are used to calculate the plant’s property taxes, were incorrect. The Board of Equalization in Power County is made up of the county commissioners. Lamb Weston argued that needed…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!