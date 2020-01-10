BREAKING NEWS: New Year’s bonfire moved to Jan. 18 at Massacre Rocks State Park

Due to impending poor weather, Massacre Rocks State Park has changed its annual bonfire to Saturday, Jan. 18, another week later than it normally takes place. The annual New Year’s bonfire will take place at the park from 5:30 to 8 p.m. across the road from the Register Rock Picnic Area. Look for the enormous pile of old Christmas trees. Entrance into the event will be two non-perishable food items per person; food items collected will be donated to the local food bank for use during the coming months. Massacre Rocks State Park is located off of I-86 at exit #28, 10 miles west of American Falls; follow the signs to Register Rock to find the activities. This annual event will follow the same format as last year’s bonfire; the park employees will light the pile after dark, starting at 5:30 p.m. Hot dogs, chili and hot chocolate will be served at the event. Anyone with questions concerning this event or the Christmas tree drop off, may give the park office a call at: 208-548-2672 and leave a message and calls will be returned.

