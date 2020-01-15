Thanks for all your help

To the editor,

On behalf of the Aberdeen Food Bank Board, I register our thanks and appreciation to all those in our area who made it possible for us to provide Christmas baskets to needy families during the recent holiday season. Somewhat to our surprise, we had quite a few more applicants this year than in years 2017 and 2018. This year 54 families comprising of 219 individuals received Christmas baskets.

The baskets included canned goods, baked goods and bakery items and sweets, fresh fruit and fresh potatoes, sugar and flour, turkeys, frozen meat items and frozen potatoes.

In addition to the cash donations of many individuals, we received major support once again from Aberdeen Middle School students, Stokes Food Market, Behrend Farms, Pumpco, Lamb Weston, Graincraft (Pendleton Flour), Pleasant Valley Freshpack, Idaho Select, Foster Farms, Amalgamated Sugar, Aberdeen First Ward, Mennonite King’s Daughters, Aberdeen Rotary Club. Blackfoot Christmas Tree Fantasy has also offered welcome help.

We also thank our director, Annette McDonnell, and the fine crew of volunteers that she has put together.

Monty Ledford, board member

Aberdeen Food Bank Board