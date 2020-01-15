A.F. City Council swears in three new members

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls City Council opened the new year by swearing in three new council members in its meeting on Monday, Jan. 6. New council members Rebekah Sorensen, Lillie Wright and Jason Povey took their oath of office in the meeting. Longtime council member Kristen Jensen took the oath of office for the eighth time as well.

Mayor Marc Beitia thanked each of the outgoing council members individually. He thanked Blanca Mendez, whom he appointed to the…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!