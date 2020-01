The Kress Families would sincerely like to thank our relatives, friends and neighbors for their expression of sympathy for the loss of our Mother, Granny and Great Granny. For all those who supported us with cards, flowers, memorial donations, and for those who attended the service. A big thank you to all who helped with the meal and all of our church family. Jon Kress and Kristin Kress-Weitenhagen Families

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!