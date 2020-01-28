Highway district seeks asphalt bids

Published in The Power County Press Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 2020.

Notice for Purchasing, Transporting and Spreading of Asphalt 2020

Notice is hereby given that Power County Highway District will hold a bid opening at 3090 Lamb Weston Road at American Falls, Idaho on February 12, 2020 at 5:05 p.m. at which time bids covering the following items will be publicly opened and read:

Purchasing, Transporting and Spreading of Asphalt 2020

Complete contract documents, including specifications and requirements are available upon request from the Power County Highway District at 3090 Lamb Weston Road, American Falls, Idaho – Phone number 208-226-2661 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. – Monday through Thursday. All communications relative to the work and bid are to be directed to the Road Oil District Supervisor, Bill Curry, at 208-226-2661.

Bids will be received until 5:00 p.m. on February 11, 2020. All bids sent by mail shall be addressed to the Power County Highway District, P.O. Box 513, American Falls, Idaho 83211, c/o Commissioner – Chairman, and shall be clearly marked Purchasing, Transportation and Spreading of Asphalt 2020 Bid Opening.

The Power County Highway District Commissioners reserve the right to reject any or all bids or to award to the bidder as determined to be in the best interest of Power County Highway District. All bidders are expected to familiarize themselves with the requirements of Chapter 40, Title 31 of the Idaho Code as amended covering bidding, bidder’s security and expenditures by the County. Five percent (5%) bidder’s security is required to be included with the bid.

ALL BIDDERS AGREE THAT REJECTION SHALL CREATE NO LIABILITY ON THE PART OF POWER COUNTY HIGHWAY DISTRICT BECAUSE OF SUCH REJECTION AND THE FILING OF ANY BID IN RESPONSE TO THIS INVITATION SHALL CONSTITUTE AN AGREEMENT OF THE BIDDER TO THESE CONDITIONS.

PUBLISHING DATE: January 29, 2020, and February 5, 2020

BIDDING OPENING: February 12, 2020

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!