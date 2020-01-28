School wants to replace boiler

Published in The Aberdeen Times Jan. 29, Feb. 5, 12, 2020.

CALL FOR BID

Aberdeen School District #58 is currently seeking bids for a new boiler system to heat approximately 30,000 sq. ft. The boiler should include the following: 2” RFF Steam outlet, Operation at 15 psig, UV flame scanner, High Pressure Gas Train, Pre-piped and Wired Gas Train, Blowdown Valves, Steam Outlet Gate Valve, Feedwater Gate and Check Valves, Capped Nipples for Clean-Out and Inspection, BACnet Card, Start-up Freight.

Miscellaneous upgrades would include replacing steam coils, traps, valves, actuators, etc.

An appointment to see the project can be obtained by calling the district office between the hours of 8:00-4:00 at (208) 397-4113.

Sealed bids will be opened at 2:00 on February 19, 2020 at the district office located at 382 W. Washington, Aberdeen, Idaho. All bids can be sent to Aberdeen School District, P.O. Box 610, Aberdeen, Idaho, 83210. The school district reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

