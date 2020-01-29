MLK Day epitomized my belief in those I serve with

Our City

by A.F. Mayor Marc Beitia

A week ago this past Monday was Martin Luther King Day. He had a dream or an idea of what America could be in a more perfect union. The entire day epitomized his dream and my belief in those I serve with was elevated and my passion for public service reinforced. The idea of America and what it means to the vast majority of us who live in the middle of the political spectrum was evidenced in everyone I was fortunate enough to work with.

There was no school that day so my day was spent at city hall which was also closed for business on the holiday.

The day began with a conference call between local residents and others across the state. Our topic of discussion was the driving privilege permit legislation that was recently proposed by District 28 Senator Jim Guthrie. That legislation has been withdrawn; which was the topic of the conference call along with how to best address those engaged against the legislation and Sen. Guthrie. The idea of America is hard; even in the best of times it has always been hard.

I was in a restaurant before Christmas with Sen. Guthrie and Sally when two lifelong friends walked by and exchanged holiday wishes. Later one of the friends commented to Sally, “How can Marc be talking to Jim Guthrie!?”

The idea that because someone may have a few different political beliefs than me precludes me from talking and working with that person is not my idea of America; nor does it represent the ideals this country was founded on. In today’s political spectacle and climate the idea of America will only continue to exist if we in the middle work towards the good of the whole.

The fringes on the far left and far right continue to try and divide us further and if unchecked will splinter and shatter the very idea of America. The idea of America is indeed hard and it will take all of those who share the core values that can build a more perfect union working together to insure that future, that more perfect union.

Following the conference call the city council’s strategic planning meeting got underway. Since many on the council are largely unknown to each other, we began by discovering and sharing our personality types and leadership styles. This was done to give insight as to what motivates each of us.

Perhaps, not too surprisingly, we are vastly more similar than we are different. In the search for the core values that will focus our work over the next two years those similarities became even more evident. Core values are enduring; they don’t change, they are the principles that guide an individual or an organization’s choices and behaviors.

We selected five. Interestingly and unknown to the new council, three were the same as those selected five years ago by that council. The core values of your new city council can be defined using the following words:

Leadership – Inclusive – Safe – Integrity – Compassionate