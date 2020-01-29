Physicists prove we might not exist

Moore or Less

by Daniel Moore

I watched an interesting physics program the other day on YouTube. I have a great interest in physics, only hindered by the fact that my brain does not understand it at all.

In this program, a scientist started out explaining the principle of gravity to an elementary student. She then explained it to a high school physics student, an undergraduate physics student, a graduate physics student, and then finished by having a conversation about gravity with an expert.

Here’s what she said to the elementary student: gravity is the force that holds us to the earth. Here’s a summary (as far as I understand it) with the expert: we don’t know if gravity really exists, or in fact, if we exist; it’s just anyone’s best guest.

All the other explanations had to do with bending spacetime (the idea that space and time are the same thing), floating in black boxes while not knowing you were in black boxes, and traveling on trains while tossing balls in the air while measuring the speed of light. This might be why I was an English major.

But I find this all really interesting. I can just imagine Newton explaining his theory of gravity to his friends: “I just discovered that when you drop something, it hits the floor!” he might say, while sipping his brewsky at the local pub. Everyone quietly slides one stool away from him.

I even read this on a physics website: “According to Einstein, your weight on earth is due to the fact that your body is traveling through warped spacetime!” This certainly explains why I’m getting heavier as I get older.

Physics is about thinking about the world in an unexpected way to really figure it out. In some ways, it’s like it’s academic opposite, philosophy. And so scientist after scientist questions the scientists before them and come up with a way that the previous scientists did not quite get it right. It all comes to the inevitable final conclusion: we really don’t know much about what is going on. We like to think we do, but we don’t if we start thinking about it too long.

It just goes to show that if you start thinking about something too long, it just makes less and less sense. Most of us have done this at one time or another, and then retreated back to our safe place. We like being safe, except, of course, if your safe place is thinking too deeply about things, then you’re just sad.

Now I’ve made you think too long, and I apologize. I must now get back to measuring how fast light travels out of a flashlight if the flashlight is on a train traveling at the speed of light. Probably a scientist would say, it cancels itself out, and doesn’t actually exist. I sure hope I exist; existence is a pretty fun gig.