J.R. Simplot acquires Pinnacle Agriculture

Company now serves more than 40,000 farmers through Simplot Grower Solutions

The J.R. Simplot Company, a privately held food and agribusiness company headquartered in Boise, announced it has finalized the acquisition of Pinnacle Agriculture. The acquisition, first announced in November, unites two market leaders in the distribution of agricultural crop inputs and related services.

“Completing this acquisition represents a signific…..

