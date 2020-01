The Power County Planning and Zoning committee is looking for board members in the Arbon Valley area. Meetings are held the first Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Power County Courthouse. Board members receive compensation for time and travel. If you are interested or have questions, contact Andi Higgins at ahiggins@co.power.id.us or (208) 226-7625.

