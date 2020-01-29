Woodin selected for All-State honor group

Tessa Woodin, playing French horn, was chosen from Aberdeen to be a member of the 2020 Idaho All-State Orchestra.

Top musicians from around the state will meet in Nampa, Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, at Northwest Nazarene University, to rehearse with nationally renowned conductors of the All-State Band, Orchestra, Mixed and Treble Choirs, and Jazz Band and Choir.

Gala Concerts are open to the public with Jazz Ensembles on Friday, Jan. 31, 7:30 p.m. at the Brandt Center. On Saturday, Feb. 1, the choirs perform at 12:30, and band and orchestra at 2:30 p.m.. That is also in the Brandt Center. Tickets are available at the doors.

In addition to the honor groups, Idaho state music educators will participate in professional development workshops from elementary to collegiate level specialties. Exemplary ensembles have been chosen from across the state to perform for the conference attendees, including middle school and elementary honor choirs co-sponsored with Idaho’s American Choral Directors Association affiliate.

The Idaho Music Educators Association, Inc., is a nonprofit educational organization of current and former music teachers and administrators across Idaho in public/private schools and universities and colleges, including private studio teachers and music educators living in retirement.

IMEA is a state affiliate of NAfME, the National Association for Music Education, an 85,000-member organization representing music educators across the United States. The mission of IMEA is to promote and advance music education in all Idaho schools, to foster personal and professional growth of music educators, and to standardize and enhance musical opportunities for all students throughout the state.