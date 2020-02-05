Dorris Thomas

Dorris Lynn Thomas, 95, passed away Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 at his home in Sterling, ID.

Dorris was born in Swan Lake, ID, on Aug. 30, 1924 to Chancy W. and Pauline Hendricks Thomas.

He grew up in Swan Lake and graduated from Downey High School. He continued his education at the technical school in Pocatello by training to be a welder. He also attended the Portland Welding School in Oregon. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 19. He served his country for three years in Germany with the 65th Division as a combat engineer during World War II. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

On Dec. 4, 1947 Dorris married NaThel Phillips in the Salt Lake City LDS Temple.

They lived in Swan Lake before settling in Sterling for the last 70 years. During this time they also lived in Ketchikan, AK, for 12 years.

Dorris was a dairy farmer. He was a business partner in Alaska with his son Kirk. He also worked for Bingham County Road and Bridge for 12 years.

He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was active in scouting, Young Mens, and was three times a member of the bishopric. He also helped build an LDS Church in Alaska. Dorris enjoyed spending time fishing, farming and woodworking.

Dorris is survived by his children, Ronald (June) Thomas of Bountiful, UT, Kirk (Pam) Thomas of Ketchikan AK, Dalene Thomas of Sterling, Dale (Yvette) Thomas of Roosevelt, UT, and Barbara (Brett) Johnson of St. George, UT; 38 grandchildren, 100 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of over 71 years, NaThel; his brothers, Martel, Quinton and Frell; his sisters, Yeteve, Enid and Belva; and his grandson, Cole Blackburn.

A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the Lakeview LDS Ward. Family met with friends and relatives from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S Shilling Avenue in Blackfoot and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memories of Dorris and condolences to his family can be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.