Third generation works Press staff

It came and went so quietly, hardly anyone noticed, in part because I have been absent more often than I should have been in putting fingers to keyboard, telling tales of fiction and creating memories of the 60 plus years the Crompton family has been a part of the American Falls and Aberdeen landscape.

Now, one of the reasons I’m going to try to be better at sharing my thoughts comes from a recent addition to the family, my second daughter-in-law Haily Hunter Crompton. She tells me how people talk about when I used to write stories, and how they enjoyed them. She came across one a couple of weeks ago and asked why I didn’t write them anymore.

I told her to go back through past issues and read them, to which she bluntly said, “I want to read new ones, not the old stuff.”

A quick review of the past 60 years: I was five years old when my dad and mom, Robert Phyl and Erma Harris Crompton, purchased The Power County Press and moved to American Falls. I grew up with older brother Kim, younger brother Kelly, twin sister Becky, and younger sister Liz, doing whatever we were capable of doing. That included sweeping and polishing floors, melting molten lead for the pages, labeling newspapers, delivering newspapers, etc. It became a family affair because it took a family to make enough money to keep meals on the table.

After 20 years of this arrangement, with a few adjustments in jobs as we grew up, the family dynamic changed when dad died in 1980, in his 54th year of life. Much of the family had gone in different directions. Kim helped run the newspapers for a few years, then moved on to two separate newspaper jobs in Spokane where he worked until retirement a couple of years ago. Kelly and I, with only little lapses, remained in the business although in different ways. Kelly worked at the newspapers and helped sell advertising, then when we purchased a couple of printing businesses, he and I became partners in those. Becky also worked but eventually became a first-class hair dresser. She continues in that capacity still, making sure the Cromptons and all of her other friends look good at all times. Kelly and Becky are still close, living in Pocatello. Liz also worked at The Press, selling advertising for a number of years. She and her husband now live in Hayden, with their children in close proximity.

In 1980, when my father died, a little bit of me died with him. My mother went many years without her partner, missing him every day, but she continued working and enjoying time at The Press, until the time came she had given her all. When she died a few years ago, once again a little bit of me died with her.

I was here and have remained here since, still stirring the pot and putting out a weekly newspaper, although the means and equipment has changed dramatically.

In the meantime, Debbie and I had two sons, Robert Victor, named after his two grandpas, and Preston Brett, middle name unfortunately came because of me.

This third generation of Cromptons has also been working (when available) in the family for the same reason I did in 1960. It takes a family to raise a community. The other third generation member, Preston’s wife Adriana Garcia Crompton, also spent time helping us label and mail the newspapers, just like we all did through the years.

When Preston decided the newspaper business wasn’t for him, I encouraged him to find his place quickly. Don’t wait just to help me out, I told him. Now he and Adriana live in Mountain Home, where he is enjoying teaching students and coaching athletes, and Adriana is working as a social worker to help young people survive and thrive in trying times.

Robert and Haily live in Pocatello, but they are anxious to move to American Falls, where they both work. Robert, like Preston, is a school teacher and also coaching young minds. Haily also works part time at WTMS helping mold young minds, but has also taken up residence at The Press, where she is prodding me to produce columns (and quit taking so many naps).

So this reintroduction to my family is more for newcomers to the community. Most of the people who have been here for decades, already (unfortunately) are familiar with me.

(By the way, our two sons made excellent choices as far as partners to share their lives. Debbie and I love them both, and we actually really like their parents as well. Life doesn’t get any better.)