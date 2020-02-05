Mane Tamer opens doors north of Aberdeen

Aberdeen native Geri Buffi-Lierman has opened her salon north of Aberdeen. She is located in the historic barn owned by Nolen Buffi, 1054 South 2600 West, Highway 39. Her salon is on the north side of the remodeled barn.

Geri has been in the beauty industry for 40 years. She graduated from Aberdeen High School and then Idaho State University. She worked in Pocatello for ten years and then moved to Twin Falls where she worked for 29 years before moving back to Aberdeen.

She offers cuts and styles for men, women and children. She also specializes in hair coloring, perms and waxing.

Geri said she likes to keep busy and her door is open to anyone or appointments are welcome. Through her career in the beauty industry, she has had people come to her from Pocatello, Carey and Twin Falls, no matter where she was located.

The barn that she is located in was built in 1913 and the Buffi ancestry homesteaded the ground where it is. Geri said her father, Robert Buffi, always wanted to refurbish the barn and he was able to see the project started before he passed on. The barn is still under construction, but Mane Tamer is open.

Mane Tamer is open Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments can be made by calling 208-731-6159.

Geri loves horses and biking and she still barrel races her horses and can be seen either mountain biking or road biking. She also says she enjoys people.

“My doors are open to anyone. It is good to be back home in Aberdeen,” she said.