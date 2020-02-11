CTI registers existing tower

Published in The Power County Press Feb. 12, 2020.

ANTENNA STRUCTURE REGISTRATION PUBLIC NOTICE

CTI Towers Assets II, LLC (“CTI”) has filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission (“FCC”) to register an existing, 37 – Guyed telecommunications tower that is owned by CTI. The existing telecommunications tower is located at 433 Lincoln Street, American Falls, Power County, ID (42° 46’ 33.02″ N/ 112° 51’ 31.25″ W). No expansion or modification to the existing telecommunications tower is being proposed in connection with this application. FAA obstruction lighting is not required for the existing telecommunications tower. The purpose of this application is to simply register a previously unregistered tower structure with the FCC. This application may be viewed by going to www.fcc.gov/asr/applications and entering Application Number A1152954. Interested persons may raise potential environmental impact concerns associated with this application by filing a Request for Further Environmental Review with the FCC (“Requests”). Requests can be filed online and instructions for filing such Requests can be found at www.fcc.gov/asr/environmentalrequest. Requests can also be sent to: FCC Requests for Environmental Review, Attn: Ramon Williams, 445 12th Street SW, Washington DC 20554. Requests should also be sent to CTI Towers Assets II, LLC, c/o General Counsel, CTI Towers Inc., 5000 CentreGreen Way, Suite 325, Cary, NC 27513.