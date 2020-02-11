Published in The Power County Press Feb. 12, 19, 26, 2020.
Thomas J. Holmes (ISB#2448)
BEARD ST. CLAIR GAFFNEY
Jones, Robison, Holmes
Attorneys at Law
203 South Garfield
Pocatello, Idaho 83204
(208) 232-5911
tholmes@beardstclair.com
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER
Case No. CV39-20-0038
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM R. SCHATZ, Deceased.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or Decedent’s estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned personal representative at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of this Court.
Patty Sue Porath
Personal Representative
c/o Thomas J. Holmes
BEARD ST. CLAIR GAFFNEY
Jones, Robison, Holmes
Attorneys at Law
203 South Garfield
Pocatello, Idaho 83204
(208) 232-5911
|
