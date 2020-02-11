Published in The Power County Press Feb. 12, 19, 26, 2020.

Thomas J. Holmes (ISB#2448)

BEARD ST. CLAIR GAFFNEY

Jones, Robison, Holmes

Attorneys at Law

203 South Garfield

Pocatello, Idaho 83204

(208) 232-5911

tholmes@beardstclair.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-0038

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the Matter of the Estate of WILLIAM R. SCHATZ, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed personal representative of the above-named Decedent. All persons having claims against the Decedent or Decedent’s estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred. Claims must be presented to the undersigned personal representative at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of this Court.

Patty Sue Porath

Personal Representative

