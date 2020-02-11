Special use permit requested for two family home

Published in The Aberdeen Times Feb. 12, 18, 2020.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Aberdeen Planning and Zoning Board will hold a Public Hearing in the city council chambers at City Hall on March 3, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. where all interested persons may be heard. It has been requested by Xavier & Trena Ramos that 201 N 1st W be granted a Special Use Permit to have a two-family dwelling in a Class A Residential area.

Anyone wishing to be heard on this issue, for or against, is asked to contact the City Clerk at 33 North Main or call (208)397-4161 prior to the hearing and then attend the hearing at which time they will be heard.

City Hall is accessible to persons with disabilities, if accommodations are needed contact City Hall prior to the meeting.

Stephanie Wallace

City Clerk / Treasurer