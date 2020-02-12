Romero signs to play soccer at Walla Walla Community College

American Falls High School girls’ soccer player Halle Romero signed to play soccer at Walla Walla Community College. Romero signed on Friday, Feb. 7 to start the 2020 season at Walla Walla.

She said after looking at different offers, Walla Walla was the clear choice. Meeting the team was like meeting her new family, she said.

“Just as soon as I went there,…

