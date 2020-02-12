Assessor, State Tax Commission will explain tax process, increases

Power County Assessor Mary Annen invites all members of the community to attend a public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. at the American Falls Public Library community room. The aim of the meeting is to educate tax payers of the property valuation process and mandates, foster the participation of the community and inform the community of upcoming tax increases and the impact that bonds have on taxes. Members of the Idaho State Tax Commission will be present to address any questions or concerns that attendees may have. All citizens are encouraged to attend and participate. “We look forward to your support in making the event successful,” Annen said.

