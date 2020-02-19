University of Idaho-Agricultural Assistant-Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences. This position will perform farming, irrigation, and maintenance duties in support of research related to

irrigated potatoes, forage, and grain crops at the Aberdeen R&E Center under the general direction of the Farm Operations Foreman or other staff as designated by the Superintendent. This position requires experience with methods used in agricultural crop production. Salary range: $12.92 per hour or higher depending on experience. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/1810945 by 2/21/2020. Announcement #SP002401P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V