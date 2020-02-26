University of Idaho-Farm Operations Foreman. Col of Agricultural & Life Sciences. This position works under the general guidance of the superintendent to manage all aspects of field,

equipment and Foundation Seed operations for the UI Aberdeen R&E Center, and ensures that the Center provides high quality support to resident UI, USDA-ARS, and USDA-NRCS research scientists. This position requires two years college training in agricultural production or mechanics or four years minimum experience overseeing in these areas. Salary range: $18.95 per hour or higher depending on experience. For more information or to apply visit http://apptrkr.com/1818082 by 2/28/2020. Announcement #SP002410P. EOE/AA/M/F/D/V