Data Analytics Specialist (Pocatello, ID). Prov rprting, analytical support in the form of data retrieval, analysis, rprting, and dashboards. Work with business and team leads to establish both current, future rprt reqts. BS or higher, Data Sci, MIS, or related. In depth knowledge of: R programming; Python; Statistical Modeling and Regression; Tableau; SQL. MUST follow these specific application instructions in order to be considered: Send cvr ltr, CV to: Josh Stuart, Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Company of Idaho, 275 Tierra Vista Drive, Pocatello, ID 83201.

Thanks for reading! Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!