Driver facing multiple charges after car chase

Friday, Feb. 21 the Idaho State Police, Power County Sheriff’s Office, and American Falls Police Department attempted to stop a 2006 Buick, after the occupants in the vehicle had been involved in an earlier pursuit with the Fort Hall Police Department. The Buick was driven by Shanea Deppe, 28, of Pocatello, who failed to stop and a traffic pursuit was initiated westbound on I86 at mile marker 36, near American Falls.

Deppe was pursued by all agencies in and around American Falls Friday, the pursuit was discontinued by all law enforcement agencies for safety concerns to the public.

The vehicle was later located in the area of a canal road near Lakeview Rd. and Freedom Lane, east of American Falls. The vehicle was found abandoned, Deppe and passengers, Marcus Yupe, 41, of Pocatello, and David Preacher, 33, of Idaho Falls, were all taken into custody.

Deppe was charged with felony eluding, driving on a suspended license, and resisting and obstructing officers. Preacher was arrested on an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and also charged with resisting and obstructing officers.