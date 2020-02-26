Aberdeen has new clerk/treasurer Stephanie Wallace

Stephanie Wallace took over as the new city clerk/treasurer after Linda Balls retired the end of January. She has worked in the city hall office since Oct. 28, 2018, working in the front office. In March of 2019 she started training to replace Balls as the clerk/treasurer.

Wallace was born in Rock Springs, WY, but was only there about six months and her family moved to the Snake River and Blackfoot area, where she grew up. She attended Snake River High School and graduated from Blackfoot High School.

After graduating high school she attended college to become a dental hygienist. While attending school, she took a job at Walsh Engineering. She enjoyed that position so much that she continued to work there after she graduated college. She worked there for nine years and seven months. She had a home in Idaho Falls during that time.

On June 9, 2018 she married John Wallace and later moved to American Falls. They will break ground in March for a home north of Aberdeen. Currently they are living in a loft south of Aberdeen. Wallace extended a thank you to Brian and Flor Beck for letting them move into the Klassen loft that they were renting when their house in American Falls sold faster than they expected. She also thanked the Klassen’s who have been “so incredibly generous in letting us rent the loft until our house is finished.”

She enjoys being outside in the summer time doing anything she can. She enjoys boating and tubing.

Wallace said it is hard for her to leave the job she enjoyed but she is grateful to get this position.

“Everyone has been great to me. There is a great office staff here. The city crew and the city council have been great to me. I will never be able to fill Linda’s shoes, but I will try. I am getting to know more people in the community and enjoy it. Thanks for all the kindness you have shown me. I will do my best to serve you,” Wallace said.