City of Rockland City Maintenance Operator

City of Rockland-Job opening for: City Maintenance Operator. Description: Part Time Position. General city maintenance. Water and Sewer maintenance. City Parks maintenance. Qualifications: Must be self motivated, organized, and flexible. Must have a current Driver’s License and be drug free. Starting pay $12.50 per an hour. If interested please submit resume to the City Clerk. City Hall Office Hours Monday/Wednesday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Email: clerk@rocklandcity.com #208-548-2489.

