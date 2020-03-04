Josi “JoJo” Grover

Josi Gwen Grover “JoJo” was born March 25, 2004 to Jackie and Travis Grover. She was raised in American Falls, ID. Sadly she crossed over into her Heavenly Father’s arms on Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020.

She has two older brothers, Ridge (Jessica) Grover, and Tate Grover; one sister, Sammi Grover; one niece Sawyer Grover; and one nephew, Holt Grover. Josi was preceded in death by a nephew, Cooper Grover.

Josi had a love for all animals, especially horses. She enjoyed riding and working on Grandpa Dan’s cattle drives and took the work very seriously. Grandpa Bill bought her first horse when she was six. She often rode in the hills and fields above her home. She joined Horse 4-H and competed in several shows, rodeos and jackpots for seven years. She won many events, but one of her great accomplishments was earning a State Championship in Bareback Equitation at the Idaho State Fair.

Josi also loved her music. She knew the words to every song and had the best dance moves. She loved to practice new Tic Toc dances.

Some of her most cherished times were spent at Grandma Nancy’s and Grandpa Bill’s house with her cousins. She loved camping, dirt biking and fishing. She loved her family, friends, Cali and Badger (her horses), Hank and Max (her dogs), and Jax, the fat cat.

In Josi’s own words, “We aren’t saying goodbye, we will see each other again, I love you to the moon and back.” – Josi Grover.

A memorial account has been set up in Josi’s name and contributions may be made at any Advantage Plus Credit Union.

Funeral services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 2, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 111 Church Place in American Falls. A viewing was held from 6:30 to 8:30 on Sunday, March 1, at Wilks Funeral Home. Interment followed services in the Falls View Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.