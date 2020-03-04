Crompton coaches AFHS golf

Robert Crompton will be the new American Falls High School golf coach, replacing Doug Good. Crompton said he took the position to help teach others a sport he loves.

“I want to instill that same love and passion for the game that I have,” he said. He started playing golf early in his childhood, and it has been a family pastime since then.

“I want that same opportunity for kids in American Falls,” he said.

Crompton grew up in American Falls, and played varsity golf for four years in high school. He has played with the American Falls Men’s Golf Association for five or six years now, and sits on the board.

He received a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Idaho State University, and has always been in the area. He looks forward to moving back to American Falls with his wife, Haily Hunter Crompton. He works as a technology teacher at William Thomas Middle School. His wife also works as a paraprofessional for the school district and part-time at The Power County Press.

His goals for the program include recruiting enough players to have both a full boys and girls team, enough to compete for a district championship. He also hopes to introduce younger players to the game. They have several good individual golfers, and he has hopes for the future of the team.