Fern Janice Anderson

Fern Janice Grote Anderson was born on March 11, 1924 in Ord, NB, to parents Henry Grote and Emma Albers Grote. She died on Feb. 24, 2020 in Pocatello, ID. She was 95 years old.

She graduated from Holdredge High School in Holdredge, NB, in 1942 and went to work as a bookkeeper for the irrigation office in Ord, NB. She met Millard Anderson at a dance and they were married on Dec. 24, 1944. She and Millard farmed until 1951 when they bought a business in Burwell, NB, and moved to town. In 1970 they sold the business and moved to a farm outside Aberdeen, ID. They then retired to Pocatello to be closer to family.

She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church Missouri Synod and Dorcas Society.

Fern was an accomplished seamstress and pie baker. Her hobbies were sewing, gardening and quilting. Her grandchildren spent many days on the farm visiting grandma and grandpa and enjoying her baking.

She is survived by: her sister and brother-in-law Muriel Grote Heavilin (Leo Heavilin); daughters Marilyn Anderson Hilby (Jack Hilby), and Barbara Anderson Minshew (Casey Minshew). She had six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by: her parents; husband Millard Anderson; brothers Glen Grote, Dean Grote, Raymond Grote; one great-great-granddaughter Anastasia; and many friends and loved ones.

The funeral was held Feb. 29, 2020 at Grace Lutheran Church, 350 Baldy Avenue, Pocatello, ID. Interment was at the Aberdeen Cemetery in Aberdeen, ID, with Rev. Jonathan Dinger officiating.

Donations may be sent to the charity of your choice.

The family would like to thank Monte Vista Hills Healthcare Center and Access Hospice for their love and dedication to Mom.