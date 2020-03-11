The Highlights win all four categories at District

The American Falls High School Dance Team, The Highlights, competed at the 5th district dance competition on Saturday, Feb. 29, at Highland High school in Pocatello. They competed against four other 2A/3A teams from district 5. They competed in all four categories; prop, dance, hip hop and military. They received a 1st place in all four categories and won the overall 2A/3A District Champions award. The Highlights will be competing at the IHSAA state dance competition on Saturday, March 21, in Nampa.

