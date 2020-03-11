Idaho State University has announced its dean’s lists for the 2019 fall semester. The list recognizes the academic accomplishments of undergraduate students.

“We are so proud of our students’ academic achievements. This is a testament to their hard work and dedication,” said Laura Woodworth-Ney, Idaho State University provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

The dean’s list criteria, for students having completed a minimum of 12 credits, is a 3.5 grade point average for the College of Business, a 3.75 GPA for the College of Technology and a 3.66 GPA for all other colleges.

From American Falls, Braydon M. Chipps from the College of Business and other colleges, Ken Yan, Julio Murillo, Sandra K. Montelongo, Bailey N. Guymon, Alexis Navarrete, Shanice J. Allen, Michelle M. Zohovetz, Elizabeth S. Garnica, Torri N. Permann, Chase E. Fehringer, Diasha M. Leyshon.

From Arbon, Mariah E. Christensen, and from Rockland, Skyler J. Smith and Nicholas Mingo.