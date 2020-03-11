Choose to Shine scholarship announcement

In memory of Taylor Paige Smith, the American Falls High School Cheer & Dance Teams will be announcing the Taylor Smith “Choose to Shine” Scholarship at their annual Friend’s & Family Performance Night, Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m. in the AFHS gym.

“Everyone who ever had the pleasure of watching Taylor perform, knows of her overwhelming love and passion for cheer and dance as it was ever present on her face.” Said a press release from her family. “Taylor was just as passionate in sharing her joy for the sport with her younger sisters and those she taught at the American Falls Studio. We invite all those who knew Taylor as well as American Falls and our surrounding communities who share a love for Cheer and Dance, to join us in the celebration of this announcement.”

The American Falls Cheer & Dance Teams will be preforming their state routines along with both the Aberdeen and Rockland cheer teams. There will also be performances by the American Falls Studio. Sponsors encourage the community to come out and support the AFHS Cheer and Dance teams in awarding the first benefactor of the Taylor Smith “Choose to Shine” Scholarship and in retiring of Taylor’s cheer uniform. Donations will be accepted at the door. All personal/business donations go directly to the: Taylor Smith “Choose to Shine” Scholarship.