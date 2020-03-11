Bannock Brass Quintet will perform in Aberdeen

The Bannock Brass Quintet will perform on Saturday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in the Aberdeen Performing Arts Center. This group is a newly formed brass quintet from the Pocatello area.

Playing in the group are Eddie Ludema – Trumpet, Michaela Ferrin – Trumpet, Aberdeen native Colin Brien – French Horn, Conor O’Farrell – Trombone, and Andrew Wilson – Tuba.

They will be performing a wide variety of music that will appeal to all ages.

Cost to attend is $8 for adults and $6 for those 12 and under.

The concert is sponsored by the Aberdeen Arts Council.