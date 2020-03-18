American Falls School District prepares for school closure, remote learning options after spring break

The American Falls School District will close school on Friday, March 20, to lessen the spread of COVID-19. The next week, March 23 to 27, will be spring break. After that, the district plans on giving out lessens remotely until further notice. Young children will be given packets to do at home, older children can check out a laptop to do school work on until school reopens.

Rockland School District is preparing to teach children remotely should the need arise, but have not yet made the decision to do so at this time.

On Sunday, March 15, the school district emailed the following letter to parents.

Dear Parents,

Over this weekend we have spent many hours deliberating whether to close schools prior to spring break. We spoke with various government agencies at every level, all the way to the Governor’s office. This was an extremely hard decision, but agencies at every level of government urged us to continue to hold school this week.

Many aspects of your lives are now being affected by the arrival of COVID-19 in Idaho. All of us will be thinking about how best to get through the next few months. At the center of our decision making process we reviewed all of the students we serve, from those who depend on the various services our schools offer, to our student’s academic success.

At this time we plan to hold classes through Thursday of this week. We will not have school for students on Friday, March 20, while staff members have a workday to prepare for the closure of school the week following spring break.

We are planning to close school the week following spring break (March 30 through April 3). The determination to close school beyond April 3 will be made on a week by week basis. We will continue to work with state and local authorities to determine what is best.

During the times of school closure we will move to on-line lessons for our students in grades 3-12. Since we will be going to an on-line model we will not have to make up missed days in June.