Rex Schutt

Rexford M. Schutt was born Oct. 2, 1935 in Walworth, WI. Rex passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at Brookdale Assisted Living, Pocatello, ID.

He is the fourth of five children born to the late Frank and Gertrude (Brooks) Schutt. He was raised in the farming life. Rex attended North Walworth Rural School where he was active in sports. Rex’s love of sports continued throughout his life. He was drafted by the Milwaukee Braves and enjoyed the time he spent in Waycross, GA, playing baseball. Rex was a veteran, serving in the United States Air Force. It was while in the Air Force that he met the LOVE of his live Joy Ann Lembeck. In 1957 Rex and Joy married in Republic, WA, and moved to Walworth WI. They were married 50+ until her passing in 2012. Rex and Joy moved back to Republic in 1964 where they raised their family of four. Republic was his home until 2012 at which time he moved to Idaho.

Rex had a love for pie and ice cream that always put a smile on his face, his thought was have dessert first and if there’s room left then enjoy dinner. At any time if you asked Rex if he wanted a chocolate milk shake a large smile would come across his face followed by the words “you bet”. Rex’s love for sports carried into coaching youth sports, baseball (Sanpoil WoodTics this goes way back some of you will remember) and basketball. Rex coached a youth basketball team of players from the Curlew and Republic area, this team qualified and participated in a national AAU tournament in Huntington, WV. Rex quickly became a favorite of several players from others teams as they teased and enjoyed his company. He was always joking and kidding with those around him, something he did until his passing.

Rest easy now Dad; Mom, your puppies (Nick and Austin), and your family are welcoming you into Heaven with their loving arms. We know that you will again be enjoying playing the sports that you so much loved and eating all the desserts you could ever dream of. We love you so much!

Survivors include children Robin Schutt and sons Loren and Jeffry, Ron Schutt and son Colby, Roger and Oralia Schutt and children Jordan and Tiffani, Ryan and Magda Schutt.

An informal viewing is scheduled at Davis-Rose Mortuary in American Falls on Friday March 20, from 5 to 6 p.m. Family and friends may sign the online guest book at davisrosemortuary.com. Memorial contributions may be given to a humane society of your choice.