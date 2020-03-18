A.F. baseball starts season with loss to Malad, win against W.J.

The American Falls High School boys baseball picked up a loss and a win to start the baseball season.

The season started on Wednesday, March 18, against Malad. The Beavers started out with an 18 to five loss against the Dragons. Malad started strong with 11 runs in the top of the first inning, which The Beavers answered with only two runs in the bottom of the first. American Falls scored the only run in the second, and Malad scored three runs in the third.

Malad also scored four runs in the fifth. American Falls scored two more runs in the fifth, but it was not enough for the game to be called under the mercy rule.

American Falls turned around to pick up a win against West Jefferson at home on Friday, March 13. The Beavers were able to shut out West Jefferson 19-8 in five innings.

The Beavers scored four in each of the first two quarters and finished the game strong as well with six in the fourth and five in the fifth.