Supplemental levy passes

The Aberdeen School District supplemental levy, in the amount of $950,000 passed by a 61.95 percent. Aberdeen had a total of 431 people cast ballots during the election with 267 casting a yes vote and 164 voting no.

The levy funds will be used to pay the majority of classified salaries for secretaries, bus drivers, maintenance and custodial personnel and para-professionals.

It will also be used to purchase curriculum to align with state required tests, maintain one-to-one technology in all schools, install safety measures in the older buildings such as cameras and safety entrances, replace the boiler in the old high school, purchase and repair heating and cooling systems in all schools, purchase and maintain grounds equipment, replace the heating cooling system in the district office, provide hot water to the district office and fix and/or replace the roof in the district office, replace sidewalks around the district buildings as required by safety inspection, replace and repair windows in the bus garage, replace, install, and/or repair lighting outside the district buildings, repair bleachers as required by safety inspection and repair asphalt surrounding district buildings as required by safety inspection.