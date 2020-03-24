Published in The Power County Press March 25, April 1, 8, 15, 2020.
Meghan Sullivan Conrad
ELAM & BURKE, P.A.
251 E. Front Street, Suite 300
Post Office Box 1539
Boise, Idaho 83701
Telephone: (208) 343-5454
Facsimile: (208) 384-5844
Conrad – Idaho State Bar #7038
Attorneys for Plaintiff
ZB, N.A. dba Zions First National Bank
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF
THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF BANNOCK
Case No. CV03-19-04181
SUMMONS BY PUBLICATION
ZIONS BANCORPORATION, N.A. dba ZIONS FIRST NATIONAL BANK, Plaintiff,
vs.
JENNIFER A. GOULD and R. BLAINE HOWELL, Defendants.
TO: R. BLAINE HOWELL
You have been sued by Zions Bancorporation, N.A. dba Zions First National Bank, the Plaintiff, in the District Court of the Sixth Judicial District in and for Bannock County, Idaho, Case No. CV03-19-04181.
The nature of the claim against you is for breach of contract due to non-payment of a promissory note with Plaintiff established on June 14, 2016, non-payment of a Visa account with Plaintiff established on July 18, 2012, and non-payment of a Visa account with Plaintiff established on July 1, 2002, more particularly described in the Verified Complaint.
Any time after twenty-one (21) days following the last publication of this Summons, the Court may enter a judgment against you without further notice, unless prior to that time you have filed a written response in the proper form, including the Case No., and paid any required filing fee to the Clerk of the Court at:
Clerk of the Court
Bannock County Courthouse
624 E. Center, Room 220
Pocatello, ID 83201
Telephone: (208) 236-7350
and served a copy of your response on the Plaintiff’s attorney at:
Meghan Sullivan Conrad
ELAM & BURKE, P.A.
251 E. Front Street, Suite 300
P.O. Box 1539
Boise, Idaho 83701
Telephone: (208) 343-5454
A copy of the Summons and Complaint can be obtained by contacting either the Clerk of the Court or the attorney for Plaintiff. If you wish legal assistance, you should immediately retain an attorney to advise you in this matter.
DATED: 3/18/2020.
JASON C. DIXON
BANNOCK COUNTY DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Kris Edwards
Deputy Clerk
