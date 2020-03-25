Wulf Lebrecht, 86

Wulf Arthur Lebrecht, 86, passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, March 15, 2020, with Karen by his side.

Wulf was born in Koppelow, Germany on August 14, 1933. He was the third of five children born to Arthur and Alma Berta Lebrecht. His family moved to Alsbach, Germany before he started school. As a young man he became a renowned gymnast, competing in gymnastic tournaments until he was old enough to teach gymnastics himself. He was also an avid soccer player.

Wulf moved to the United States in 1955 at the age of 21. He was sponsored by Jim Scheid on an Immigration Visa and after nine months, he was drafted into the U.S. Army. He was sent back to Germany to serve and ended up only 40 minutes away from his hometown. While in Germany, he married Carol Hansen and their first daughter, Belinda, was born. After his two years of service was complete, he moved his new family back to the United States.

Once returning to the U.S. he began farming in the areas of Ucon and Idaho Falls. There, his first son Brian was born, followed by two daughters, Andrea and Roswita. In 1964 he moved to Springfield, ID, where he purchased the family farm that still operates today. During this time, three more sons were added to the family, Christopher, Adrian and Cole. On April 19, 1965, Wulf officially became an American citizen, something he was very proud of. Wulf and Carol divorced in 1990 and Wulf stayed on the farm.

After several years, Wulf married Karen Smith (nicknamed Blondi by her beloved husband) on July 27, 1996 and they resided in Groveland, ID. Karen brought three sons to the marriage, Troy, David and Vince. On several occasions, Wulf and Karen enjoyed traveling back to Wulf’s home country where he was always welcomed with open arms. He was a member of the Blackfoot Elks Lodge Post for 37 years where many friendships and memories were made.

Wulf is survived by: his wife, Karen; his children, Brian (Annette Johnson) Lebrecht, Andrea (Don) Betzold, Roswita (Pete) Ramsey and Adrian (Amelia) Lebrecht; Cole Hansen, Troy (Beth) Hardy, David (Jennifer) Hardy; his sister, Friedrun Strandh (Sweden); brother, Goetz Lebrecht (Canada); as well as 18 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Ottfied Lebrecht; sister, Gerlinde Edwards; daughter, Belinda Betzold; son, Christopher Lebrecht; and stepson Vince Smith.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held at the Blackfoot Elks Lodge on Saturday, June 20, from 1 to 3 p.m.