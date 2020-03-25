Patricia “Patti” Sloan

Patricia Kay Sloan, 53, born in Blackfoot, ID, passed away the morning of March 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home in American Falls, ID, surrounded by her family.

A viewing was held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on March 17, immediately followed by the funeral service starting at 11 a.m. at Wilks Funeral Home in Pocatello, ID. Her internment immediately followed the funeral at Falls View Cemetery in American Falls.

Patricia, or Patti as most people knew her, was born to Richard Lee Carlile and Nancy Ann Carlile on Jan. 18, 1967. She moved around a lot as a child, from Idaho Falls, to Sun Valley, to Boise, but she always claimed Idaho Falls as where she grew up. She graduated from Skyline High School in Idaho Falls in 1985. Her life was full of adventures, but one of the best was meeting and marrying the love of her life, Mike Sloan, on July 30, 2005 in his home country of New Zealand. They settled in American Falls, where they raised four children.

Patti worked hard every day of her life. She was always trying to give her four kids the best life that she could, and she did. She was actively involved in every part of their lives. She would run around between horse shows, dance competitions, volleyball games, and even learning the world of video games for her youngest son, and never missed a beat. She enjoyed many hobbies and sports from writing to skiing. But most of all enjoyed every second spent with her family, especially if it was in Sun Valley. Patti will be remembered for her contagious enthusiasm, and her inspiring outlook on life.

Patti is survived by: her father, Richard Carlile; husband, Michael Sloan; her children, Ashley Wagstaff (Zach), Cassie Graves (Jarrod), Tiffani Andersen (Tyson Burgemeister), and Ian Sloan; her sisters, Kathy Gneiting, Deborah Carlile, and Lauri Wilson (Dave); her mother-in-law, Jenny Sloan; seven nieces, 10 nephews, seven great-nieces, and four great-nephews. She is preceded in death by: her mother, Nancy Carlile; her brother, Richard Carlile; her niece, Shamae Lyon; and her father-in-law, Ian Stewart Sloan.