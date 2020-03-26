WE ARE OPEN!

As an essential service, The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times will remain open. However, we prefer that you not visit our office in person to help slow the spread of COVID-19. You can call us at 208-226-5294 or at 208-397-4440. We can take credit card payments over the phone, or you may slip a check under the door if you want.

Depending on how the spread of COVID-19 plays out locally, we may be holding limited office hours. You can e-mail us at press1@press-times.com for Brett, the publisher, or press2@press-times.com for Daniel, press5@press-times.com for Debbie, or times1@press-times.com for Vicki in Aberdeen. You can also private message us on Facebook.

As with other businesses in this difficult time, we expect the fall in the economy to hurt. If you support the work we have done, please consider getting a subscription or running an ad Subscriptions are only $40 everywhere in Idaho, and $45 outside of the state, and are mailed directly to your home. A classified ad is $8 for 20 words for one week (including Thank You ads), and go up from there. Thank you to our supporters!

We are also looking for content. Usually at this time of year, our pages would be full of upcoming events, school awards, spring sports, recognitions, and other community content. All announcements, excluding obituaries, are free in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times. Do you have an anniversary coming up? Let us know. Did you recently have a baby? We’d love to make a birth announcement. Did someone do something especially significant? Now is the time to show off the great things happening in the community. We’ll take all suggestions, COVID-19 related or not.

Please share this post to reach the greatest number of people. Thank you!