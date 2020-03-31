Arbon seeks bus route bids

Published in The Power County Press April 1, 8, 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with the provisions of the Idaho Code 33-401(2) that the Arbon Elementary Joint School District No. 383 will open sealed bids for a five year transportation contract for the Arbon North bus route at the Arbon Elementary School Arbon, Idaho on April 21, 2020 at the hour of 7:00 p.m. Bids will be accepted at the Arbon Elementary School until 7:00 p.m. on April 2020. Persons interested in submitting bids for the provision of these transportation services for the District are invited to obtain detailed specifications setting out the size and type of buses that are required together with the minimum bidding requirements and contract format from Christie Evans, District Clerk/Manager, 4405 Arbon Valley Hwy, Arbon, Idaho 83212, phone 208-335-2197.

All bids submitted shall be accompanied by a bid bond acceptable to the District (no personal checks) in an amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the amount of the first year’s bid. Bid shall be awarded on May 12, 2020 at the Regular Scheduled Board Meeting.

The district reserves the right to reject any and all bids.

Dated this 25th day of March, 2020.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES