Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen TimesĀ April 1, 8, 2020.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit #29 at MCM Storages on 489 Johnson St., American Falls, ID, will be disposed of on April 18th 2020. The last known renter of this unit was Jessica Edwards, 657 Tyhee, American Falls, ID.